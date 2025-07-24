Seahawks insider confirms fifth-round rookie leads depth chart at key position
Earlier this offseason, it was announced that former undrafted Seattle Seahawks tight end Brady Russell would be moving to fullback in new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense. That was significant considering the Seahawks haven't regularly used a fullback in years, but expect to do so frequently in Kubiak's system. It would potentially be the most Russell has seen the field in his career.
However, just a few days later, the Seahawks selected Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was immediately designated as a fullback, and it was assumed Ouzts and Russell would battle it out in training camp for the starting role. As of the second day of camp, that may no longer be the case.
The Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell reported that Ouzts was practicing at fullback by himself on Thursday, while Russell practiced with the tight ends. That followed up a report from ESPN's Brady Henderson on Wednesday that also confirmed Russell was with the tight ends.
When speaking to the media on Wednesday following Seattle's first practice, head coach Mike Macdonald said Russell's shift back to tight end wasn't a result of Noah Fant's release. They still plan to use him at fullback, Macdonald said, but Ouzts appears to have the lead role locked down for the time being. Ouzts, who is 6-foot-3, 274 pounds, was largely a blocking tight end with the Crimson Tide and has the skill set to excel at fullback.
"What Brady brings to the table is he can do fullback stuff and he can do tight end stuff, and so that makes you just more multiple on offense on how you can formation stuff," Macdonald said. "Whether or not Noah was here or not, that’s what Brady brings to the table."
This shakes up the Seahawks' tight end competition as well, since Russell was potentially out of it. He joins AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert and undrafted free agents Nick Kallerup and Marshall Lang. The UDFAs would have had a much better shot at making the roster if Russell hadn't been included.
