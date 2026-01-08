Next Gen Stats' All-Pro Team has a large omission of Seahawks defenders

The end of the 2025 NFL regular season is a time for many to look back on the tremendous performances brought by players throughout the year. There were many players who should be given recognition for their great performances. The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) finished with one of the best records in the league thanks to a stacked roster.

The Seahawks are going to have multiple players in contention for the league’s All-Pro team, but they aren’t getting much love from Next Gen Stats. On Wednesday, Next Gen Stats released its All-Pro Team for the 2025 season, and only two players from Seattle were named to it.

JSN was easily one of the best wide receivers this season. He caught 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games played. Next Gen Stats has JSN at 1,378 yards accounted for from a wide alignment this season, the most since former Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones in 2018. Next Gen also complimented his range of games from Week 12 to Week 18.

The second and only Seahawk given All-Pro honors was punter Michael Dickson. He had 52 punts this season for an average of 49 yards, with 20 of them inside the 20-yard line and only three touchbacks. Next Gen Stats had Dickson ranked fifth in average air distance (59.6 yards), sixth in hang time (4.64 seconds), and fifth in punts outside of the numbers (57.7%).

While it is big for wide receiver JSN and Dickson, there were many defenders that should've been considered or even added. Some of these players should have included defensive tackles Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, and linebacker Ernest Jones IV. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon could’ve received more consideration if he hadn’t missed five games due to injuries.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts on the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The two defensive tackles Next Gen went for Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) and Quinnen Williams (Dallas Cowboys). Simmons had 60 pressures this season, with 18 of them against double teams.

Williams stuffed rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage on 8.1% of plays, the highest of any defender since 2019. Leonard had 29 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Reference, three more than Quinnen Williams.

There were only two linebackers chosen for the All-Pro team, with outside linebacker Eric Wilson (Minnesota Vikings) being one of them. While Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions) is one of the best run-stoppers in the league, he doesn’t come close to being a pass-defender like Ernest Jones.

Campbell has allowed a 98.7 passer rating and three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Jones has allowed a 54 passer rating, no touchdowns, and accounted for five interceptions.

The Seahawks have one of the best overall rosters in the league thanks to elite talent on offense, defense, and special teams. Most of the players named All-Pro were likely named based on special statistics that make them unique. That doesn’t mean they play better against high-caliber talent as players for Seattle do.

