How Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe punished himself for throwing a non-perfect pass
The number one reason why the Seattle Seahawks drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round was his athleticism. Milroe's ridiculous arm power is unrivaled in the 2025 draft class and his rushing ability has drawn comparisons to both Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.
The rest of Milroe's game still needs some more time in the oven, so he's begun his first offseason as the third quarterback on Seattle's depth chart. The other main attraction for Milroe is his attitude, which drew rave reviews throughout the pre-draft process.
Since joining the Seahawks Milroe has continued to impress in this department, including at Thursday's training camp practice at the VMAC.
According to Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune, Milroe got into such a rhythm in 11-on-11s that when he threw a slightly off-target pass that forced rookie wide receiver Ricky White to make a diving catch, Milroe punished himself by doing pushups.
Jalen Milroe impressing at Seahawks training camp
If there's been a negative anecdote about Milroe since he was drafted, we haven't seen it. He's scored extra brownie points by showing up to the facility as early as anybody to watch film and has said all the right things so far.
While this is all positive, Seahawks fans have to be patient. We may see Milroe in some rushing packages as a rookie but he's unlikely to start a game as a rookie, even if starter Sam Darnold gets injured. For now, Drew Lock should still be considered pretty far ahead as the team's QB2.
