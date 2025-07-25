Seahawks legend Richard Sherman calls out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for poor treatment of Micah Parsons
It's getting pretty late in the game for teams around the NFL to improve their teams via trade before the start of the 2025 season. However, there's always at least one surprise deal before the games begin, and this year is unlikely to be an exception.
The single best player who might get dealt before Week 1 is Dallas Cowboys superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who's entering the final year of his rookie contract. On the open market Parsons could command over $40 million per season, putting him in range with other elite performers at his position like Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt.
As they always do, the Cowboys front office is dragging their feet when it comes to paying their best players what they're owed. Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman really doesn't like the way that team owner Jerry Jones has been talking about Parsons in the media. Watch.
Richard Sherman calls out Cowboys
Most likely the Cowboys will end up paying Parsons what he wants eventually - and he'll almost certainly reset the market among edge rushers no matter how it plays out.
That said, if Parsons does wind up on the trade block then there are about 31 other teams around the NFL that should be interested, the Seahawks included.
On paper it might seem like Seattle's defense is set - and it should be an elite unit if they pick up where they left off at the end of last season. Still, there's no such thing as too many good pass rushers, and it looks like the Seahawks may have to start the season without Uchenna Nwosu, who's currently on the PUP list. Head coach Mike Macdonald doesn't seem to expect he'll be back soon, either.
Parsons would be expensive as hell to trade for in the first place, and then Seattle would have no choice but to give him a massive new long-term contract. Then again, adding Parsons to Macdonald's defense would practically guarantee a top-five finish in all the meaningful defensive metrics in the modern NFL - and it quite possibly could make them the best in the league.
That kind of dynamic is always worth at least a phone call to explore.
