Legendary Seahawks RB lands weird superlative
For a very long time, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was among the best in the NFL. One of history's most vicious runners, the running back is part of numerous incredible highlights. He was also a pretty strange individual, as his mic'd up moments and post-NFL career lend evidence to.
The running back has since forayed into acting and done plenty of other things since he retired from the NFL, but he'll forever be known as a legendary Seahawk and one of the NFL's best 2010s running backs.
NFL writer posits that Marshawn Lynch was eccentric
Strong. Angry. Reliable. Dominant. Powerful. Iconic. Legendary. Those are all words that would have perfectly described the way Marshawn Lynch played in the NFL. What about eccentric? Yardbarker's Jeff Mezydlo believes it does, too.
"That [Beast Mode] nickname came from Lynch's bruising running style," Mezydlo said. "Particularly, his ability to batter opposing tacklers and take over games by simply over- and through-defenders. Lynch, who has come in and out of retirement, rushed for more than 10,000 yards and a total of 85 touchdowns (2007-'19) - mostly with the Seattle Seahawks."
As for the eccentric part, Mezydlo added, "He also enjoyed eating Skittles candy during games. Off the field, Lynch has publicly praised the culinary offerings at Applebee's, fancies the dental jewelry known as 'grillz,' made a boat-load in the legal cannabis industry, and even earned praise as an actor."
Lynch has always been known as one of the funnier players in the NFL. He certainly had his quirks, but those are easily overlooked and even embraced when a player is as incredible as he was with the Hawks.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline