All Seahawks

Legendary Seahawks RB lands weird superlative

Marshawn Lynch was apparently a pretty weird player.

Zach Roberts

Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears former running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears former running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a very long time, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was among the best in the NFL. One of history's most vicious runners, the running back is part of numerous incredible highlights. He was also a pretty strange individual, as his mic'd up moments and post-NFL career lend evidence to.

The running back has since forayed into acting and done plenty of other things since he retired from the NFL, but he'll forever be known as a legendary Seahawk and one of the NFL's best 2010s running backs.

NFL writer posits that Marshawn Lynch was eccentric

Strong. Angry. Reliable. Dominant. Powerful. Iconic. Legendary. Those are all words that would have perfectly described the way Marshawn Lynch played in the NFL. What about eccentric? Yardbarker's Jeff Mezydlo believes it does, too.

"That [Beast Mode] nickname came from Lynch's bruising running style," Mezydlo said. "Particularly, his ability to batter opposing tacklers and take over games by simply over- and through-defenders. Lynch, who has come in and out of retirement, rushed for more than 10,000 yards and a total of 85 touchdowns (2007-'19) - mostly with the Seattle Seahawks."

Marshawn Lynch
December 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

As for the eccentric part, Mezydlo added, "He also enjoyed eating Skittles candy during games. Off the field, Lynch has publicly praised the culinary offerings at Applebee's, fancies the dental jewelry known as 'grillz,' made a boat-load in the legal cannabis industry, and even earned praise as an actor."

Lynch has always been known as one of the funnier players in the NFL. He certainly had his quirks, but those are easily overlooked and even embraced when a player is as incredible as he was with the Hawks.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players

Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp

New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time

Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/Seahawks News