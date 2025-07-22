Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner ranked among best LBs this century
When the Seattle Seahawks selected Bobby Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, they likely didn't expect him to become one of the best linebackers to ever play.
Throughout his 13-year career, Wagner has been nothing short of dominant. The Los Angeles native has 1,838 tackles (99 for loss), 35 sacks, 72 pass breakups, 13 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 12 fumble recoveries. He's earned 10 Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro nods and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Perhaps the most impressive part is that he's still going strong at 35 years old, now being a leader for a contender in the Washington Commanders.
Put simply, Wagner has put together a resume that few players this century can hope to match.
Bobby Wagner named to NFL quarter-century team
The staff of SI's Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) put together a team of the best players of the 21st Century, and Wagner was a first-team inside linebacker alongside Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. He earned 17 of a possible 18 points - meaning five of six voters placed him on the first team, while one placed him on the second team.
"Wagner will eventually join him in Canton, with six first-team All-Pros, 10 Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring," the MMQB staff wrote.
Wagner beat out the likes of Brian Urlacher, Luke Kuechly and Derrick Brooks for the honor, which shows how special he really is.
While Wagner is the only Seahawk to earn a first-team nod (not counting kick returner Devin Hester, who never actually played a regular-season game for Seattle), he's not the only one to earn a mention. Running back Adrian Peterson, offensive tackle Walter Jones, guard Steve Hutchinson, center Kevin Mawae, cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas all earned second-team honors.
Whenever he decides to hang up the cleats, Wagner will have a spot waiting for him in Canton.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks defense lands 3 players on list of NFL's top 100 players
Rookie Seahawks QB has ideal opportunity going into training camp
New Seahawks quarterback lands on top 100 list for the first time
Analyst predicts Russell Wilson may be benched before trade deadline