Seahawks in strong position in NFL power rankings after pulverizing 49ers to finish season

The Seattle Seahawks have finished their 2025 regular season schedule on a strong note, pulverizing the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night to end the year with a 14-3 record. That's good enough for a new franchise record, an NFC West championship, and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Now the Seahawks are in better position than any other team in the conference and look to be the heaviest heavyweight of any team entering the postseason tournament.

As expected, Seattle has finished the season at No. 1 in Sportsnaut's weekly power rankings.

Seahawks ranked No. 1

"Just as important for the Seattle Seahawks as securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye is what this rushing attack has become. Following Week 18, Seattle finished the regular season averaging 140.6 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry over its last nine games (8-1 record). That ability to run the football, paired with a lights-out defense, makes this a legitimate Super Bowl contender. If Sam Darnold can protect the football and string together some efficient performances, this is unquestionably the team to beat in the NFC."

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The way that the Seahawks dismantled the 49ers was particularly impressive. Most of all, it was their suffocating defense that won the day - holding what had been the league's hottest offense to just three points and 173 total yards.

In every possible facet of the game Seattle's defense was dominant. They got to Brock Purdy early, often and throughout the rest of the game - pummeling him for three sacks an eight quarterback hits. They also shut down the run game, holding Christian McCaffrey to just 23 yards on eigh carries. They locked it down in coverage on the back end, too - not allowing anyone to post more than 35 yards.

Offensively things were even more promising, as their rushing attack looked more imposing than any time since the preseason. Both Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet were explosive and efficient, and Sam Darnold played a clean game, which is all this team really needs from him at this point.

Looking ahead, opponents will either have to abandon the light boxes that have worked so well against Darnold and risk getting run over by Walker and Charbonnet. Or, they can go back to what opponents were doing early this year, loading up against the run - when Darnold was picking apart nearly every defense he saw.

On paper Darnold's turnovers are the biggest threat to this team's Super Bowl chances, but this team might just be enough of a juggernaut that they won't even matter. Seattle ended the year with a 5-1 record when Darnold recorded multiple turnovers, and they came achingly close to beating the second-best team in the NFL when he had four interceptions.

In other words, the only thing that can stop these Seahawks are themselves.

