NFL analyst sees major sleeper potential in Seahawks' 7th-round pick
In the NFL, seventh-round picks often have to fight just to make the roster, much less earn significant playing time.
So, when an analyst says that one such pick could potentially push for a starting job later on in the season, it's well worth taking note of.
The pick in question is Seattle Seahawks running back Damien Martinez, the No. 223 in this year's NFL Draft out of Miami. Despite Martinez being behind at least two other running backs, and very likely three, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso believes he could be the team's top back in time.
Could Damien Martinez push for starting job?
"Do not sleep on this seventh-round rookie. And, heck, he's currently buried on Seattle's running back depth chart behind Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, and probably even George Holani," Trapasso worte. "Martinez has game at nearly 6-0 and 217 pounds with 4.51 speed. At Miami, his yards-after-contact-per-rush average increased every season, culminating in a super-hefty 3.94 average in 2024. On 516 carries for the Hurricanes, Martinez averaged an even 6.0 yards per tote and he plays with deceptive cutting juice for a stocky back.
"Seattle prioritized improving the offensive line this offseason, and if there are any injuries in front of him, Martinez can absolutely shoulder the normal workload in the Seahawks' new-look offense."
The Seahawks' running back room is quite deep, with Walker and Charbonnet essentially being 1A and 1B options. Holani also showed out in last week's preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing for 61 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries.
However, it's not an impossible hill to climb. Obviously, Martinez is at an obvious disadvantage due to his draft position, and the fact that he rushed for only 10 yards on six carries against the Raiders, but if he gets an opportunity, he could be dangerous.
The 21-year-old rushed for 1002 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry last season, his only one at Miami. With his production and physical attributes, he could grow into a sizable role in time. Becoming a starter in Year 1, though? That's a very tall order.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks could have worst season since 2009
Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
Even Mike Macdonald could rattle new Seahawks starter Sam Darnold
Seahawks QB ripped to shreds by CBS over poor preseason outing