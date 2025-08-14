ESPN predicts Seahawks' worst season since 2009 is a possibility in 2025
New quarterback in Sam Darnold. New receiver in Cooper Kupp. New pass-rusher in DeMarcus Lawrence. Same old results for the Seattle Seahawks?
As training camps wind down and preseason games heat up for NFL teams, ESPN believes it has a good enough grip on rosters that it can now predict an accurate floor and ceiling. Projected scenarios, best-case and worst-case. In other words, what will a team's record be if everything goes right, and if everything goes to heck in a carry-on.
Despite the new personnel on both sides of the ball, the predictions for the Seahawks look awfully familiar. Since losing Super Bowl XLIX at the end of the 2014 season, in nine of the 10 last years they've finished between seven and 11 wins.
ESPN's 2025 floor: 6-11. The ceiling: 11-6. The worst-case scenario of six wins would be Seattle's worst season since Jim Mora's last year in 2009. The best-case of 11 wins would be in line with the last decade, and only a smidge better than last year's 10-7.
Writes ESPN in its reason for optimism:
"Rookie left guard Grey Zabel, the team's 2025 first-round pick, might be the only upgrade Seattle made to a starting five that was often overmatched in 2024. The biggest reason for optimism, however, isn't with the personnel as much as it is with the coordinator. Between running the ball, getting the quarterback outside the pocket and operating less out of shotgun, Klint Kubiak is running a scheme that will make life much easier on the O-line than that of his predecessor, Ryan Grubb. The swing factor within the swing factor is whether right tackle Abraham Lucas, who has flashed dominance when healthy, can stay on the field."
