All Seahawks

ESPN predicts Seahawks' worst season since 2009 is a possibility in 2025

In projecting its worst-case scenario for the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN says a 6-11 record is on the table.

Richie Whitt

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

New quarterback in Sam Darnold. New receiver in Cooper Kupp. New pass-rusher in DeMarcus Lawrence. Same old results for the Seattle Seahawks?

As training camps wind down and preseason games heat up for NFL teams, ESPN believes it has a good enough grip on rosters that it can now predict an accurate floor and ceiling. Projected scenarios, best-case and worst-case. In other words, what will a team's record be if everything goes right, and if everything goes to heck in a carry-on.

MORE: SI national NFL insider shares rare optimism for Seahawks in 2025

Despite the new personnel on both sides of the ball, the predictions for the Seahawks look awfully familiar. Since losing Super Bowl XLIX at the end of the 2014 season, in nine of the 10 last years they've finished between seven and 11 wins.

ESPN's 2025 floor: 6-11. The ceiling: 11-6. The worst-case scenario of six wins would be Seattle's worst season since Jim Mora's last year in 2009. The best-case of 11 wins would be in line with the last decade, and only a smidge better than last year's 10-7.

MORE: Seahawks' Jalen Milroe earns encouraging 1-word evaluation after NFL debut

Writes ESPN in its reason for optimism:

"Rookie left guard Grey Zabel, the team's 2025 first-round pick, might be the only upgrade Seattle made to a starting five that was often overmatched in 2024. The biggest reason for optimism, however, isn't with the personnel as much as it is with the coordinator. Between running the ball, getting the quarterback outside the pocket and operating less out of shotgun, Klint Kubiak is running a scheme that will make life much easier on the O-line than that of his predecessor, Ryan Grubb. The swing factor within the swing factor is whether right tackle Abraham Lucas, who has flashed dominance when healthy, can stay on the field."

Sam Darnold
Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock (2) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

ESPN predicts Seahawks Super Bowl trip without Sam Darnold

Seahawks rookie Tory Horton continues usurping reps from MVS

What Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s first NFL game

Seahawks TE wants ball more to prove himself as pass-catcher

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Seahawks News