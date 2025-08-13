Seahawks QB gets ripped to shreds by CBS analyst after preseason outing
The Seattle Seahawks kicked off their preseason last Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As is often the case in the preseason, the game itself wasn’t incredibly exciting, especially since this one ended in a 23-23 tie. Still, fans got a glimpse of some of the team’s new players, like rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Seattle’s third-round pick out of Alabama had some moments that stood out, giving the franchise hope that he could develop into a starter. As for the QB who did start on Thursday, that’s a different story.
Drew Lock was 12-of-22 for 147 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. His performance led to some strong criticism from CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, who called his pick “pretty cringey.”
”Backup quarterback Drew Lock started Thursday night in place of starter Sam Darnold, and his interception was pretty cringey. The Seahawks offensive line blocked up the Raiders pass rush well, allowing him to throw from a clean pocket. Rookie wide receiver Tory Horton, his intended target on the play, had his man beat by a step or two when Lock released the football, but the pass was completely underthrown. That's how the play ended as an interception for Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.”
Lock is a veteran and knows better than to make such a throw, and he’s likely going to be tougher on himself than anyone when reviewing the film.
The positive takeaway from this is how wide open rookie receiver Tory Horton was on the play. He already stood out with 31 yards and a touchdown on three catches, and could have had much more.
