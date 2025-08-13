Even Mike Macdonald couldn't rattle Sam Darnold, Seahawks insider reports
With so much riding on Sam Darnold, the Seattle Seahawks are doing everything they can to make sure he's ready for the season itself.
In such cases, having a defensive mastermind like Mike Macdonald as a head coach comes in handy.
Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune detailed how Macdonald has tested Darnold throughout training camp with various pressures and coverages. While Macdonald's defense gave Darnold trouble early on, but the quarterback has adjusted and is now throwing the ball with ease.
Sam Darnold figuring out Mike Macdonald's complex defense
"Darnold has gotten accustomed to Macdonald’s tricks along the defensive front," Bell wrote. "The quarterback is now anticipating rookie safety Nick Emmanwori really being an outside linebacker off the edge, about to blitz him. Darnold is figuring out Macdonald’s shifting of defensive backs, from what looks like man-to-man coverage at the snap to what is in fact zone, and vice versa.
"Darnold is acing it. After a spate of interceptions early in camp, he hasn’t thrown one in practice since Monday, Aug. 4, an overthrow that landed into the arms of safety D’Anthony Bell. He’s looking more like the quarterback who went 14-3 with 4,300 yards passing and 35 touchdowns in a breakout 2024 season with Minnesota. He’s looking more like the QB the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to get."
Even Macdonald conceded that Darnold has figured out his defense, noting how his quick release is giving the unit trouble.
“It’s a pain in the butt to pressure you, because the ball’s out and you’re making (quick throws)," Macdonald told Darnold during Sunday's practice. “It’s hard to get to you.”
What version of Darnold the Seahawks are going to get is crucial for their season as a whole. Will they get the version that excelled last season with the Minnesota Vikings, or will they get the career journeyman he was before that? Only time will tell for sure, but they're doing everything they can to bring out the best version of him.
“I thought we’ve had a really good few weeks,” Darnold said. “Just awesome to see where the team has come from the beginning of training camp.”
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seahawks Super Bowl trip without Sam Darnold
Seahawks rookie Tory Horton continues usurping reps from MVS
What Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s first NFL game
Seahawks TE wants ball more to prove himself as pass-catcher