Surprise Panthers star may be answer for Seahawks if Ken Walker leaves

The Seattle Seahawks (14-3) are trying to make the most of the key players and stars this postseason before they might leave via free agency. The Seahawks have some difficult decisions to make this offseason regarding who they might be able to offer to pay and bring back.

One is fourth-year running back Kenneth Walker III, who is set to be a free agent unless he is franchise tagged. Walker had a huge boost in production this season in the run game as he accounted for his first 1000-yard season since his rookie year in 2022. Through 58 games in his career, Walker has rushed for 3,555 yards and 29 touchdowns on 821 carries.

Walker could get a lot of money, possibly more, if he decides to test the free agent market. The only running back on the roster left would be Zach Charbonnet. The Seahawks could turn to another playoff running back who is set to be a free agent.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle is coming off a one-year; $2.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. He is also coming off a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season and his most impactful season yet since arriving in the NFL in 2020. Dowdle rushed for 1,076 yards and a career-high six touchdowns on 236 carries in his lone season with the Panthers.

In games where he has 20 or more carries, the Panthers have been 3-0 against quality opponents in large parts because he has had solid performances. Dowdle rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in the 16-13 Week 9 road win over the Green Bay Packers. He also rushed for a season-high 206 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in the 27-24 Week 5 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

Late in the season, the Panthers have turned to Dowdle less in the run game. In the final three regular-season games of the year, Dowdle has rushed for the ball only 28 times for 98 yards while also catching nine receptions for 38 yards. He had only five carries for nine yards and only one reception for six yards in the Panthers’ 34-31 home loss on Saturday to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dowdle might opt for a new destination for the second in a row, and the Seahawks could be a good fit. He is used to playing in a multiple-running system with the Cowboys and the Panthers. Dowdle might also be a much cheaper option than Walker moving forward.

Dowdle is getting paid around $60,000 more than in the final year of Walker’s rookie contract, but there is a great chance that Dowdle will be less of a salary cap hit next year and beyond than Walker. If the Seahawks want to add another reliable playoff-caliber running back at a good price so they can give possible extensions to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Coby Bryant, then Dowdle is the player to turn to.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks have 2 players as potential salary cap casualties

Candidates for Seahawks offensive coordinator if Klint Kubiak leaves

Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits