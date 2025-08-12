Seahawks' Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
For a rookie, Seattle Seahawks guard Grey Zabel has a lot riding on him this season.
Zabel, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State, is the first interior offensive linemen the Seahawks have drafted in the first round in nine years, and boy did they need it. Their interior offensive line was downright awful last season, being one of the worst in the league in both run and pass blocking. The group's performance was the result of years of neglect, and a much-needed wake-up call for general manager John Schneider.
So, the Seahawks spent their first-round pick on Zabel, who many viewed as the best guard in the class. While it's still very early, he seems to be living up to that reputation.
Grey Zabel makes strong first impression
Zabel made his preseason debut on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and while he didn't play much, he looked very good in his brief action. NFL.com's Chad Reuter gave Zabel an impressive A- grade for his debut, among the best of any rookie.
"Zabel looked the part of a starting left guard in his initial action with the Seahawks, using his athleticism to anchor against strength and operate in space as a pass protector," Reuter wrote. "He moved his feet to wall off his man on a big run play in the first series against the Raiders. On zone runs, Zabel smoothly left his stance and finished plays when man-up off the snap.
"He had two 'rookie moments' during the contest, however, being overwhelmed with a bull rush on the first play and failing to get off a combo block in the second series, allowing a linebacker to make a tackle."
Obviously, Zabel wasn't perfect in his debut, but no rookie is. The fact that he's already looking like a bona fide starter is a massive win for Seattle.
The rookie has been waiting a long time to get on the field, and he's certainly playing like it.
"It's been unbelievable every day showing up to the facility grateful that you're a Seahawk," Zabel said after signing his rookie contract in May. "I'm just taking it one step, one day at a time in this crucial part of this process.
"What an unbelievable culture it is here. Guys coming up, introducing themselves, talking you through things, helping you understand what to expect moving forward. I'm super excited to be in a locker room like we have here."
