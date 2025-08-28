Seahawks cut named among NFL's 7 most surprising releases
NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players this week, and there were several surprises across the league. According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, one of the biggest surprises happened with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason to help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but was released before playing a regular-season snap with the team. It’s true that Valdes-Scantling isn’t a premier wideout, but his speed made him an intriguing complement for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.
We’ll never see that trio work together, however, as Seattle had different plans.
“Things didn't go according to plan, with the seven-year veteran being cut before he played an official game for the Seahawks,” Sobleski wrote.
“Valdes-Scantling has always been limited in what he brings to an offense. Yet he has a very specific skill set as a vertical threat that still holds value. Seattle decided to go younger, with rookie fifth-rounder, Tory Horton, showing a better all-around skill set to play alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.”
Marquez Valdes-Scantling release testament to rookie’s progress
Of course, the main reason Seattle felt confident in moving on from Valdes-Scantling was the promise shown by rookie Tory Horton.
The fifth-round pick stood out throughout the offseason and proved ready for a larger role than expected this season. That’s unfortunate for Valdes-Scantling, but a harsh reality in the NFL.
