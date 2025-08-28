Rival mock trade would make life more difficult for new-look Seahawks WR room
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to challenge the Los Angeles Rams for supremacy in the NFC West.
The Rams are the defending division champs and the team to beat, but Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton thinks they could get even better by trading for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.
"Projected starting boundary cornerbacks Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon had their fair share of struggles in coverage. Williams allowed a 101.7 passer rating, while Witherspoon permitted a 96.9 passer rating," Moton wrote.
"As Matthew Stafford pushes to play with a back injury, Los Angeles should put less stress on the offense to outscore teams and invest more in its secondary.
"The Rams may be able to pull off a trade for Newsome, who's entering the last year of his rookie deal."
Newsome is one of the rising young cornerbacks in the league that could switch teams at some point in the next 12 months. It could happen more than once, especially if he's traded to the Rams.
Los Angeles is the biggest threat to Seattle in terms of winning the division, so any way the team could get better would be a negative for the Seahawks.
The Rams are in a strange spot with an aging Stafford at quarterback, but they are still capable of winning the NFC West and being competitive in the playoffs. With Newsome in their arsenal, they will only get better.
The Seahawks will face the Rams in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 before the two teams head to the pacific northwest on Dec. 18.
