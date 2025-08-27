Big changes coming to Seahawks' 53-man roster after waiver claim, LB signing
When NFL teams are assembling their initial 53-man roster, the tactics that go into reaching the 1 p.m. PT deadline go much deeper than just having the best possible Week 1 roster.
Teams will explicitly keep players whom they feel would be claimed in the initial waiver claim period (which ended at 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday) only to fill their spot on the 53-man roster the next day in hopes of sneaking them back onto the practice squad in the second wave.
That appears to be what the Seattle Seahawks are doing, as there were some strange personnel group totals on the team's initial roster (i.e., three inside linebackers and five tight ends). Less than 24 hours after the initial announcement, Seattle has already made two moves that will require it to clear two spots on the 53-man roster.
The Seahawks claimed former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick — a 2022 sixth-round pick by the team — off of waivers, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, and are also signing former third-round linebacker Chazz Surratt to their active roster, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Surratt, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, spent the 2025 offseason with the San Francisco 49ers but was released as part of final roster cuts. He has appeared in 41 career games, mostly on special teams until 2024. Surratt played 137 defensive snaps for the New York Jets last season and finished the campaign with 28 tackles and two tackles for loss.
The signing explains Seattle's decision to keep just three inside linebackers on the initial roster, as the coaching staff appeared unhappy with the existing depth. Surratt adds a fourth option alongside starters Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight and backup Drake Thomas.
Kendrick saw extensive action with the Rams in 2022 and 2023, appearing in 32 games (18 starts) and totaling 92 tackles, 14 pass deflections, three tackles for loss and an interception. He sustained a torn ACL in training camp in 2024 and missed the entire season. The Rams waived him on Tuesday as part of final roster cuts.
Both moves are direct to the active roster, meaning two players will have to be waived or released. The Seahawks might feel better about trying to add one of their five tight ends (which includes Brady Russell, who also plays fullback), five safeties or nine offensive linemen to the practice squad now that the initial waiver claim period is over.
Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have a plan, and that often requires working around the league's deadlines to find the perfect roster and practice squad combination.
Corresponding moves may not be announced until Thursday, Aug. 28. Regardless, changes were always expected to the initial roster as the Seahawks gear up for their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 7.
