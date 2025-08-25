Seattle Seahawks trade proposal brings in Dallas Cowboys first-round bust
NFL teams have until 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 26 to trim their rosters to 53 players, ensuring a steady stream of moves over the next couple of days. Not only will many players be released, but there will be trades as well. One proposal has the Seattle Seahawks getting involved in the trade market, with them looking to add a former Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick.
Mazi Smith was selected at No. 26 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, with Dallas expecting him to be a major help against the run. Heading into his third season, he's still struggling to find his footing. It hasn't helped that Dallas has changed defensive coordinators in each of Smith's three seasons with the team. Smith is also a poor fit in the current coordinator, Matt Eberflus' scheme.
RELATED: ESPN expects Seahawks free agent pickup to be traded or cut before playing first game
That's why he could be on the trade block, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell believes Seattle should be interested. He believes the Seahawks could land Smith for a fifth-round pick, which would help replace the injured Johnathan Hankins. Not only that, but Smith could rebound under Mike Macdonald, who was one of his coaches at Michigan.
"Dallas has played him regularly in the preseason, which hasn't been the case for its other prominent defensive tackles. There's not really a direct replacement for Smith on the active roster, but if the Cowboys don't think he will be used regularly, they might prefer to save the $4.5 million remaining on his deal and move on," Barnwell wrote.
"There's no timeline for veteran Seahawks tackle Johnathan Hankins to return from a back injury, creating a need for help on the interior. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald worked with Smith when the two were at Michigan in 2021. The Cowboys might have to kick in some money to get a deal done, but they could feel like they can bury the news about giving up on a first-round pick once they inevitably announce they've come to an agreement with star edge rusher Micah Parsons."
Smith has shown flashes when used properly, including the end of the 2024 season under Mike Zimmer. Knowing he can succeed in Macdonald's system should give Seattle confidence to pull the trigger on such a deal, which is a pure low-risk/high-reward move.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from 2025 preseason finale against Packers
Mike Macdonald has bad news for Seahawks WRs trying to make roster
Sam Darnold raves to Richard Sherman about Seahawks’ offensive line
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ sloppy preseason loss to the Packers