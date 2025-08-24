How the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff failed Jalen Milroe in his first start
It was obviously an afternoon of frustration for Mike McDonald’s team, especially considering how the Seattle Seahawks looked (albeit in a preseason game) against the Kansas City Chiefs in their previous outing. McDonald’s club was physical on both side of the ball and cranked up the running game to the tune of 268 yards in a 33-16 win over the defending AFC champions. Again. It was just a preseason game, but the Hawks move the ball well against both the Raiders and the Chiefs in their first two summertime outings
That was nowhere to be found on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field. It was a mistake-prone effort by the club, which put the ball on the ground five times and lost four of those fumbles. It was a forgettable afternoon for rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe in the team’s 20-7 loss to the Packers.
Seahawks’ QB Jalen Milroe turned over the ball 3 times vs. the Packers
The third-round pick from the University of Alabama hit on only 13-of-24 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. While he was not intercepted, Milroe was sacked five times and lost all three of his fumbles.
Was it all on the rookie signal-caller? The Seahawks’ game plan offensively was questioned by at least one person.
Granted, it was Milroe’s first NFL start of his career after Drew Lock and Sam Darnold opened against the Raiders and Chiefs, respectively. However, it was not the rookie’s first action of the summer. He played 29 snaps vs. Las Vegas, and 24 vs. Kansas City. In those contests, he combined to connect on 9-of-15 passes for 77 yards, and also ran a combined eight times for 56 yards. He was sacked once, did not throw an interception, and did not fumble.
So was the coaching staff’s game plan against the Packers truly Milroe’s undoing? It’s the fumbles (2 in the first half) that are somewhat concerning, although the young performer was obviously under duress. Regardless, it hopefully will prove to be a learning experience in the valuable art of ball security.
