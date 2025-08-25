All Seahawks

Seahawks' odds vs. 49ers not getting better for Week 1 matchup

Coming off a winning season, the Seattle Seahawks are underdogs at home to a San Francisco 49ers team that was 6-11 a year ago.

Richie Whitt

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In case the Seattle Seahawks needed more motivation in their upcoming Week 1 showdown against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, sports bettors are providing it for them.

In the form of an insult.

Coming off a 10-7 season that narrowly missed the playoffs in 2024, the Seahawks are the only NFL team that had a winning record a year ago to be underdogs in the 2025 opener. Even worse, the team favored to beat them was 6-11 last season.

With the preseason complete and roster cuts looming, it's time to look forward to the Week 1 schedule. According to DraftKings, the Niners are favored by 2.5 points - up from 1.5 a week ago - over Seattle. The other five home underdogs were all under .500 in 2024: Cleveland Browns 3-14, New York Jets 5-12, New Orleans Saints 5-12, Chicago Bears 5-12 and Atlanta Falcons 8-9. Coming off a good season, the Seahawks are the only team predicted to have a bad opener.

At +2.5, the only home teams given a worse chance to win in Week 1 are the Browns (+6 vs. Bengals), Saints (+6 vs. Cardinals) and Jets (+3 vs. Steelers).

Clearly, history is playing a role in the betting trends, as since 2022 the Seahawks have only beaten the Niners once in seven games and that was on former quarterback Geno Smith's touchdown scramble in the final seconds last November in Santa Clara.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

