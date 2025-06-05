Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III trades jabs with mediocre 49ers CB
The rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers isn't quite as intense today as it was back in the early 2010s, when both teams were regularly competing for Super Bowl championships.
However, there is still a good deal of animosity between the two NFC West foes, and anyone who says otherwise is simply kidding themselves. For proof of said animosity, look no further than the recent interaction between Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Earlier this week, the Seahawks showed off a fake "Madden 26" cover that showed Walker stiff-arming Lenoir to the ground. Lenoir clearly did not appreciate that, replying with a bold message for Walker.
"Still gone smack his cone head a**," Lenoir wrote on his Instagram story.
Walker then responded with a message of his own, reminding Lenoir of what happened the last time the two met on the field.
"I guess youn [you don't] remember what happened the last time I saw you," Walker wrote on his Instagram story, tagging Lenoir in the process.
The clip Walker shared shows him throwing Lenoir to the ground during the Seahawks' 20-17 win over the 49ers in Week 11 of last season. With that win, Seattle broke a five-game losing streak against its arch rival.
Lennoir is a solid corner, allowing a passer rating of just 71.4 when targeted last season. He also signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers last offseason, so he'll be in San Francisco for a while to come.
Walker, meanwhile, is looking to rebound after posting a career-low 573 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging just 3.7 yards per carry in 2024. Now entering the final year of his rookie deal, Walker could very well be facing a make-or-break season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks OTAs: Multiple offensive line surprises at first open practice
Mike Macdonald: Sam Darnold losing starting QB job not going to happen
Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe predicted to make first NFL start vs. 49ers
Golden Tate shares his side of the legendary fight with Percy Harvin