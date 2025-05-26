All Seahawks

Seahawks' rival ranked most vulnerable division winner from 2024 NFL season

The Rams still haven't lost to Seattle with Matt Stafford in the lineup, but they face a loaded NFC West in 2025.

Tim Weaver

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hug after the NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hug after the NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When they're healthy the San Francisco 49ers have been the team to beat in the NFC West for the last six years or so. However, they got bit hard by the injury bug last year, leading to a 6-11 finish in the regular season. In their place the Los Angeles Rams wound up winning the division - albeit by a very slim margin over the Seattle Seahawks, who matched their 10 wins but lost the tiebreakers.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL season, there's good reason to believe the the Rams can be supplanted at the top of the division, either by a healthy 49ers squad or a revamped Seahawks team led by Sam Darnold.

According to Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports, LA is in fact the most-vulnerable division winner from last year.

"There's a case to be made that the Rams deserve more props for the way they finished 2024, nearly knocking off the Eagles in the postseason, and giving Matthew Stafford another perimeter weapon in Davante Adams should help Sean McVay oversee a high-flying attack. They could go deep! And yet the San Francisco 49ers are always a force under Kyle Shanahan when healthy; they're due for a rebound. The Seattle Seahawks at least offer an imposing defense under Mike Macdonald. And the Arizona Cardinals just beefed up their own "D" as well."

The addition of Adams has largely flown under the radar this offseason with so many other momentous changes around the NFC West. The Niners lost nearly all of their key role players in preparation of paying Brock Purdy, the Seahawks totally turned over their passing personnel and the Cardinals have gotten some rare high grades for their 2025 draft class.

Even if Adams does recapture his form as a top-five wide receiver, the Rams have a very tough road ahead for a team that won just 10 games last season.

