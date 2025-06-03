Seahawks coach: Sam Darnold losing starting job 'not going to happen'
Despite a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, Sam Darnold is still a relatively unproven starting quarterback. Since being selected as the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018, Darnold fizzled out there before playing a combined three seasons with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.
During that span with the Panthers and 49ers, Darnold started 18 games and posted an 18:17 touchdown-to-interception ratio. However, with the Vikings, Darnold looked like one of the league's top starters, tossing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to just 12 picks. That's why the Seahawks gave him a three-year $100.5 million contract.
In the team's first organized team activities session that was open to reporters on Monday, Darnold was mistake-prone, according to various sources, throwing multiple interceptions in team drills. That led to questions on Tuesday about Darnold's status as the team's bona fide, uncontestable starting quarterback during head coach Mike Macdonald's weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM's "Brock and Salk" radio show.
"I respect you’ve got to ask it, but this is a crazy question. It’s not going to happen," Macdonald said. "Sam is our starting quarterback. We love him. He’s doing a tremendous job. I think it’s funny that the media is out there for the first day, and all of a sudden, they know exactly how good we’re going to be and how good all the players are. All the tempos, we haven’t even put on pads yet. We haven’t made one tackle."
Macdonald further defended his quarterback and the rest of his players, stating that an expectation of zero mistakes in early June practice is "not what we're trying to build." Instead, Macdonald is welcoming mistakes so they can be corrected on film.
"We want these guys to go prepare the right way, and then when we go out on the practice field go freakin’ let it rip. Then we’ll go fix it," Macdonald added. "It’s June 3; we’ll go. They’re going to get plenty of reps … Sam made a lot of great throws yesterday, he was gashing us on third and goal to start the day out."
Seattle brought back Drew Lock to backup Darnold after he spent last season with the New York Giants. The franchise also drafted former Alabama star Jalen Milroe in the third round as the potential long-term developmental signal-caller.
Despite those additions, Macdonald is making it clear: There will be no quarterback competition or controversy this offseason. They signed Darnold to a big deal and plan to empower him as their starter in 2025.
