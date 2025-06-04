Ex-Seahawks WR Golden Tate shares crazy story about Percy Harvin fight
On February 2, 2014, the Seattle Seahawks reached the top of the mountain for the first time in franchise history, blowing out Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. The night before, however, tensions boiled over.
Reportedly, wide receivers Golden Tate and Percy Harvin got into a physical altercation at the team hotel. The latter reportedly had several off-field issues over his short time with the Seahawks, and this was arguably the most high-profile of said issues.
Now over a decade removed from the incident, Tate shared on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast that the feud stemmed from a comment he made to the media that Harvin took as a dig at him.
"They asked me, 'Hey, so what does it mean to have Percy Harvin back?'" Tate said. "I was like, 'You know what, I love Percy's game. I think he's awesome. But the truth of the matter, we haven't had Percy the entire year and we've made it this far. We can't wait to get him out there ... but look, we've done it without him. We're fine.'"
Harvin only played two games for the Seahawks prior to the Super Bowl, one in the regular season and one in the postseason, so while they definitely would've liked to have him more, it's not like they were struggling without him.
"At some point he read the article ... and he took huge offense to it," Tate said. "So we show up on Saturday before the game on Sunday and I'm just saying, 'What's up Percy? What'd up Sidney [Rice]?' to all my homies, and Percy's just kind of got this look on him ... So finally I go back up to Percy, and I get low to the ground like, 'Percy bro. What's going on? Let's just chop it up. Talk through it,' and he's like, 'Bruh, if you don't get the f— up out my face,' ... and I just turned around and start walking away and next thing you know BOOM, he tackles me from behind."
After general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll broke the two receivers up, Tate says they acted like nothing happened the day of the big game.
Harvin had easily his most iconic play as a Seahawk in this game, returning the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to all but seal the victory. Tate, meanwhile, had three receptions for 17 yards.
