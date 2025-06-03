Seahawks OTAs: Multiple offensive line surprises emerge on Day 4
All eyes are on the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line as the team progresses through organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and into training camp in late July. After multiple seasons with shaky play up front, the team is hoping it has finally found some solutions in the trenches.
Seattle spent three of its 11 draft picks on the offensive line this offseason. The headliner of those picks was former North Dakota State star Grey Zabel, who is unsurprisingly taking first-team reps early in the offseason program.
There were a few surprises in the first open session of OTAs on Monday, however, led by second-year former third-round pick Christian Haynes taking snaps with the starters at right guard, per The News Tribune's Gregg Bell. Haynes was passed up as a starter at that spot last season in favor of rookie Sataoa Laumea when Anthony Bradford sustained a season-ending injury.
Instead, Laumea was taking second-team reps at left guard behind Zabel, per Bell. The rest of Seattle's starting offensive line was expected, but backup center Jalen Sundell took some first-team reps after Olu Oluwatimi and Bradford occasionally worked with the ones at right guard, where he began 2024 as the starter.
Sundell getting starting reps is notable considering it appears a competition will commence between him and Oluwatimi for the first-team role. It's unclear how much Bradford will be in the conversation for a starting spot this season after struggling mightily in 2024 before his injury.
According to Bell, this was Seattle's complete first- and second-team offensive line units.
Starters: LT Charles Cross, LG Grey Zabel, C Olu Oluwatimi, RG Christian Haynes, RT Abraham Lucas
Second Team: LT Michael Jerrell, LG Sataoa Laumea, C Jalen Sundell, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Josh Jones
On paper, that's an improved front line than Seattle had in 2024. However, it assumes Lucas is healthy enough to sustain a full season, Haynes has made a leap from his rookie season and Zabel is the immediate boost he's expected to be as the No. 18 overall pick.
If any of those three points fall short of expectations, the Seahawks could remain near the bottom of the NFL in blocking efficiency and effectiveness. The competitions between Oluwatimi-Sundell and Haynes-Bradford will be the main situations to watch as the offseason and preseason progress.
