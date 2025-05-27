Seahawks look to end unfortunate losing streak vs. most hated rival
In Week 11 last season, the Seattle Seahawks finally slayed the dragon that was the San Francisco 49ers, with Geno Smith scoring the game-winning touchdown to snap a six-game losing streak against their NFC West rivals.
Breaking that losing streak was a big confidence-booster for the Seahawks, but there's still another streak to break.
Seattle has still lost the past three matchups against San Francisco at Lumen Field, and none of those games were particularly close. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13 in 2022, 31-13 in 2023 and 36-24 in 2024. In all three of those games, the 49ers had 170+ rushing yards as they dominated the trenches.
Granted, the Seahawks have struggled at home in general with a record of 13-13 over the past three seasons, a far cry from how difficult Lumen Field was to play at previously. However, that only makes it more important to turn the tide in this series.
According to Field Gulls, the Seahawks have only lost four straight home games against the same divisional opponent twice in their history. The first came against the San Diego Chargers from 1977-80 and the second against the Los Angeles Raiders from 1990-94.
That means that the Seahawks have never lost four straight home games against the same divisional opponent since moving to the NFC in 2002, and by extension, since they moved into Lumen Field.
Fortunately, the Seahawks will get their chance at redemption right away, as they'll host the 49ers in the season opener on Sept. 7. After all, what better way for Sam Darnold, Mike Macdonald and co. to start the season than by breaking this streak against their most hated foe?
