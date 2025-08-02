Seahawks insider: Jalen Milroe blasts 60-yard TD throw at training camp
With DK Metcalf now lining up with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks have a vacancy for the title of the best athlete on the team. Fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen will definitely be in the conversation, but a rarely gifted rookie might give him a run for his money.
Coming out of the 2025 NFL draft, general manager John Schneider turned some heads by remarking that Milroe (in some ways) reminded him of Brett Favre when he was coming up with the Green Bay Packers. That may seem like hyperbole, but seeing is believing, and observers were treated to a prime example of that ludicrous arm talent on Friday.
According to a scoop from Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune, rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe finished off yesterday's practice by blasting a 60-yard touchdown pass between two defenders without the benefit of being able to step into his throw.
Jalen Milroe goes full Brett Favre
Unfortunately, there's no video of the throw to be found - and unless the Seahawks themselves share it on social media we're unlikely to ever get our hands on it.
Then again, we shouldn't need that evidence to know that Milroe has elite power in the cannon attached to his right shoulder. There were plenty of "wow" type throws he made during his time at Alabama, and while there are plenty of questions about his game his arm strength isn't one of them.
Favre of course infamously relied on his arm to a comical extent, never even bothering to learn what a nickel defense was until well into his NFL career.
By contrast, Milroe has shown nothing but the highest level of work ethic since he was drafted. The latest anecodote to come out of camp is that Milroe is staying late in the facility to go through VR reps even after everyone has already gone home for the day.
Milroe will need a lot of those sessions to get up to speed as a starting quarterback - but the early returns should have every Seahawks fan giddy about his potential.
