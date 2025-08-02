Seahawks insider: Jalen Milroe blasts 60-yard TD throw at training camp

#Seahawks 10th training-camp practice ends with Jalen Milroe, no clear room to step into his throw, launching 60-ish-yard pass WR Steven Sims catches between 2 DBs with 1 hand falling in the end zone. Touchdown.



Milroe just keeps steadily progressing as QB3 behind Darnold, Lock pic.twitter.com/eN6JPfPIDu