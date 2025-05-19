How Jalen Milroe reminds Seahawks GM John Schneider of Packers legend Brett Favre
The Seattle Seahawks drafted 11 players in April, nine on the offensive side of the ball. General manager John Schneider used a third-round selection on University of Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe. The Seahawks’ quarterback room has a much different look to it than it did in 2024. Sam Darnold was signed in free agency to replace Geno Smith—who was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders. Drew Lock returns in a reserve role after one season with the Giants.
Last week, Schneider made an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.” The discussion turned to Milroe, and the Seahawks’ GM harkened back to his days when he was a scout for the Green Bay Packers from 1993-96.
“I was lucky to be around Brett Favre at a very young age,” explained Schneider, “and there was a lot of ‘Wow’ and there was a lot of ‘Whoa’ to throws. And so (Milroe)’s got some of those wows and those whoas. But also, when he takes off, he’s scoring from 50, 60, 70 yards and running 22 miles per hour with the ball in his hands, too. He’s a special young man. He’s been great so far.”
During his final two seasons with the Crimson Tide, the young quarterback opened some eyes. He totaled a combined 5,178 yards and 39 touchdowns through the air (17 interceptions). He also rushed for 1,257 yards and 32 scores. He’s an intriguing talent who head coach Mike Macdonald, new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and the offensive coaching staff (via Schneider) “do some unique things with him.”
Darnold is certainly the team’s starter behind center, and Schneider made it clear that he and the other team’s quarterbacks at the time were alerted of the club’s plans on Day 2 of the draft.
“Coach Mike Macdonald gave Sam a heads up,” said Schneider. “It was kind of in that period just coming down the pike, like, ‘Hey, this isn’t about you. This is about acquiring an impact player, in our opinion.’ Where’s the quarterback stuff go? We don’t know how fast. So, Mike talked to Sam. I was able to communicate with Drew. And, obviously, we were communicating with Sam Howell (who was traded to the Vikings on Saturday) all throughout the weekend as well.”
The Seattle offense is going to have a dramatically different look in all phases in 2025. Will it be enough for Macdonald’s team to vault the Rams in the NFC West?
More Seahawks on SI stories
PFF names Seahawks’ most underrated player ahead of 2025 season
Richard Sherman appreciates making rankings of top players since 2000
Ranking all 14 quarterbacks the Seahawks will face in the 2025 season
Pete Carroll says Mike Macdonald did great job in Year 1 with Seahawks