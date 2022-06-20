Steelers Breakout Candidates: Six Veterans With Big Seasons Ahead

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made moves in the offseason, but the success of this team in 2022 comes from the guys who were here last year.

The Steelers have plenty of breakout candidates this season, but compared to years of the past, this group could be real game changers for Pittsburgh.

There's six listed, but the potential of more is certainly there. Let's get started.

Zach Gentry

The Steelers waited and waited for Zach Gentry to find his footing as a tight end, and that patience is going to pay off in 2022. Maybe it was the addition of Pat Freiermuth, but Gentry looks so much smoother this season than he has in any year with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has weapons. Too many to say that Gentry is going to be a major part of the offense, but it feels like he's going to anyways. Matt Canada enjoys using his tight ends and if Gentry can stay as smooth as he's looked at camp during the season, he'll be part of this gameplan.

Anthony McFarland

At some point, Anthony McFarland has to click. He carries all the talent in the world in his skillset, but hasn't seen it pay off on the field. Last year, it was an injury, but it didn't make sense why he never returned to the plan afterwards. Which left a lot of questions about his this offseason.

Talking to McFarland during camp, he's aware this is a make-or-break season for him. He's also aware he needs to stay healthy, and if he can, he's going to show what he brings to this backfield.

This is the year it could all click.

Kevin Dotson

Kevin Dotson always had the potential, he just couldn't stay healthy. But speaking with him recently, he's worked all offseason on strengthening his ankles and preparing his body for a full season.

He's got a little competition behind him with Kendrick Green, but truthfully, he doesn't need it. If he stayed healthy last year, we would've saw that he's starter-capable. He just needs to stay on the field.

Devin Bush

This is the big one, right? No one believes in Devin Bush anymore, and the former 10th-overall pick is a bust.

Well, if there was ever a season to say big things can happen, it's this one. Bush has a new coach in Brian Flores, a new partner in Myles Jack and reliable backups in Buddy Johnson and Robert Spillane.

He's not one year removed from his surgery and expecting a kid later this year. The outside noise might be loud, but internally, Bush has everything pushing him in the right direction.

Isaiahh Loudermilk

The Steelers need defensive line depth this season, and Isaiahh Loudermilk seems like their top option. The second-year defensive tackle bulked up to roughly 310 pounds this offseason and is playing starter minutes whenever possible.

Loudermilk has the body to make this happen. Talking to him at his locker, he said there was never another option than football - the backup plan didn't exist. Well, now is his opportunity to solidify that first plan.

This is the player the Steelers will try to utilize everywhere on the defensive line.

Mitch Trubisky

Can a first-year player on the team be a breakout candidate? Mitch Trubisky has his doubters, and it's been awhile since he's carried a team to the playoffs. But if the pieces around him can perform this season, Trubisky feels like a guy who can lead the Steelers to another playoff birth.

It all starts with the offensive line. This group needs to improve for any hopes at a successful season to come to fruition. If they can hold their own, though, Trubisky might be able to lead this group.

The offense seems built for him, Canada definitely enjoys his presence and the receivers are already clicking. That might put Kenny Pickett on the back burner for a season, but Trubisky has some upside in Pittsburgh.

