Meet Steelers New LB Joe Schobert: Q&A, First Practice, Mike Tomlin's Thoughts

The first look and words from, and about, Pittsburgh Steelers new inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

PITTSBURGH -- Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting inside linebacker opposite of Devin Bush, and all it took was a sixth-round pick and $1.35 million.

Joe Schobert arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday but wasn't able to practice until the team took the field Sunday morning. Unfortunately, there were no fans, but for those of us inside the stadium, we saw the first glimpse of the 27-year-old Pro Bowler.

First, Schobert is wearing No. 45. Somewhere, Rosie Nix is smiling.

Joe Schobert practicing at Steelers training camp.

Schobert walked right into the starting lineup when he arrived in Pittsburgh. It's not known for sure, but some might imagine the first person he met was fellow starter Devin Bush.

"Hey, Joe, meet your new best friend Devin." - GM Kevin Colbert (probably).

Schobert spent his first day at training camp mostly talking to defensive coordinator Keith Butler. On day two, he always appeared to be listening to someone. Whether it was linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky or Bush, he was constantly learning.

Safety Terrell Edmunds said Schobert was making defensive calls on the field. The Steelers wore helmets and shorts on Sunday, but there was fluidity in his play, which is a nice early sign of his fit in the defense.

What Mike Tomlin Had to Say

What does he bring to the team?

Tomlin: "We’re excited about having him. Productivity, when I think of Joe. He needs no endorsement from me. We’re familiar with him. Former AFC North guy, been highly productive in every circumstance that he’s been in. He’s a sideline-to-sideline tackler, he’s good in coverage, he has coverage production in terms of interceptions, he has sack production. He plays a well-rounded game and so we’re excited about infusing him into what we do."

Does his familiarity to similar defensive schemes help him?

Tomlin: "I'm not looking for similarities or differences in defensive schemes, I'm looking for his instincts and playmaking abilities. Regardless of schemes, look at his stat line; it's highly consistent. So, his schemes are somewhat irrelevant. His instincts and playmaking ability is what's relevant."

How quickly do you expect him to adapt to the new team?

Tomlin: "Depends on the guy and his ability to learn. Usually guys who play football, acclimate quickly. I remember we acquired Joe Haden a number of years ago going into the fourth preseason game in Carolina. Veteran players usually adapt and adjust pretty quickly. Most of them have been in multiple systems and can relate things to things they have done in the past, and I'm sure he's been in enough systems to do that."

What Joe Schobert Had to Say

When did you learn of the trade?

Schobert: "We had a team meeting in Jacksonville at like 6 o'clock. That was the last meeting of the day, and after that the general manager came up and was like, 'Hey Joe, I need to see you in my office.' It's never a good thing when a general manager asks that.

"I found out the night before. I hear people finding out on Twitter all the time. They were tell me and get me notified before any of that."

Were you sad?

Schobert: "I wasn't sad but it was kind of stressful, especially in the middle of training camp because of the wife, kids, dogs, house down in Jacksonville. I'll have to figure out the logistics of moving them up. But I wouldn't say I'm sad, no."

Did you have an idea were you an option to be traded?

Schobert: "No, I think it came out of the blue from my perspective. There was no worrying signs or pre-determined stuff.

"I was talking to defensive coaches right after the general manager and they were pretty shocked about it. So, I think it was something that just came out of the blue and happened."

Do you know what your role will be with the Steelers?

Schobert: "They threw me on the field playing with the ones today, which is great being with those guys, whether it's communication or helping me with any questions I have. I just jumped both feet right in.

"A lot of meetings yesterday and today, getting the basic installs written down and putting them into my memory bank and try to get everything set."

How were your first conversations with Bush and Robert Spillane?

Schobert: "It was good. Spillane and Devin are great assets to the locker room and on the field. They were able to set all the calls and then I was able focus on my job today and have to worry too much about having to pick up immediately."

What's your first impressions of the Steelers?

Schobert: "It's a first-class organization. You can see that in meetings and talking to coaches and everyone who's been here a long time. What the standard is, it's understood in meetings, in practice, the way you're taught how to take care of your bodies. From the top down. So, it's been nothing but a pleasant surprise."

You've had some pretty big games against the Steelers.

Schobert: "The stars would align when I played the Steelers. Get some interceptions. Get some turnovers. We didn't win a lot of them but we won a couple."

How difficult is it to learn a new scheme?

Schobert: "This is going to be my sixth scheme in six years now. I've done a lot of similar things. Mostly the big difference is learning the language of the defense. Getting that down and communicating with everyone on the field."

When do you think you'll feel comfortable in this defense?

Schobert: "Hopefully by Saturday I'll be able to run the basic stuff pretty confidently. Then, as the games go on, the season progresses, I'll get more comfortable."

Do they have you playing dime linebacker?

Schobert: "Yeah, that's what they've got me at now. Just learning the dime linebacker and the mac backer. Once the season starts they'll give me the green dot, getting the calls from the coaches. That's the plan."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Take Less Than $2 Million Cap Hit in Schobert Trade

Harvin and Berry Discuss Punting Competition

Changes to Steelers O-Line and 6 Other Observations

Several Steelers Working Way Back From Injuries

Steelers Give Up Sixth-Round Pick for Joe Schobert

Did Dwayne Haskins Become Steelers Backup QB?

10 Steelers Who Improved Their Roster Stock vs. Eagles

10 Observations: Dwayne Haskins Sets Fire to QB Battle

Steelers Plan to Play Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions

Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason