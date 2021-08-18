3 Free Agents the Steelers Can Still Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers created extra cap space. Now, what can they do with it?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy at the tail end of the off-season. In the last month, they have signed former Chargers Pro Bowl edge rusher Melvin Ingram and acquired linebacker Joe Schobert from Jacksonville.

After restructuring Stephon Tuitt's deal, the Steelers now sit with roughly $18.5 million in cap space, the eight-most in the NFL.

With Pittsburgh seemingly making moves to go all-in on the 2021 season, there are several free agents still on the market that could help them make the push for a seventh Lombardi trophy. Here are three free agents the Steelers could potentially sign.

OT Mitchell Schwartz

The Steelers' offensive line issues are well documented, especially on the outside. Chuks Okorafor continues to show in preseason that he should not be the starter on the left side, and while Zach Banner won the job in 2020, he got hurt in Week 1, and we don't exactly know how reliable he will be.

Schwartz is coming off back surgery that he could in February, so any team who wants him will more than likely wait a few weeks into the regular season to sign him and ensure he is 100%. That said, if the tackles are struggling for Pittsburgh, bringing in the multiple-time All-Pro as a hired gun to protect Ben Roethlisberger could prove to be a saving grace.

CB Richard Sherman

While the Steelers' offensive line has some definite question marks, so does their secondary.

With Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton both gone, the Steelers lack depth on the back end. As Joe Haden and Cam Sutton will more than likely be the outside starters. Adding Sherman will allow Pittsburgh to plug Sutton into the slot, where they originally planned to have him before releasing Nelson.

Even at age 33, Sherman can be a reliable starting cornerback. He's one of the smartest defenders of his generation, and his introduction into the secondary would also give the Steelers more depth.

LB K.J. Wright

Even with the addition of Joe Schobert, the Steelers are thin at linebacker. Robert Spillane gives Pittsburgh a solid hand in short-run situations, but not a whole lot more outside of that.

Having Devin Bush and Wright as the predominant two inside linebackers with Schobert coming in as the nickel and dime backer, and sprinkling in Spillane and Marcus Allen would give the Steelers a fantastic rotation of linebackers and make their front seven that much more dangerous.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

