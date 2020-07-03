AllSteelers Notebook: July 3

AllSteelers Notebook brings you all the Steelers highlights from the week. News, column, scouting reports, and podcasts from everything black and yellow.

News

Bill Cowher Tested Positive for COVID-19

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and his wife said they first felt the symptoms on a flight back from Honolulu.

Read More

Steelers Early Contenders for Two Season Awards

T.J. Watt and Ben Roethlisberger are early favorites for individual awards in 2020.

Read More

Devin Bush Named to Big Ten Network All-Decade Team

"Devin Bush was simply Michigan's best athlete of the previous decade, and I'm including Denard Robinson and a few other greats in that category," John Bacon, author of Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football said.

Read More

Steelers Run and Walk Event Goes Virtual

Strap up your laces and get out your Twitter fingers as the Steelers 2020 Run and Walk event becomes virtual.

Read More

Antonio Brown Works Out with Russell Wilson

Video: Mr. Big Chest has been working out with one of the league's best quarterbacks in his journey back to the league.

Read More

GM Report

The Future of James Conner and the Steelers

There’s no doubt James Conner’s early NFL career has been a mixed bag. Entering his fourth NFL season - and his first contract year - Conner is the feature back in Pittsburgh’s offense. He has been for the past two seasons.

Read More

Zach Banner: Futbol, Wing, and 'The' Year

“It’s an opportunity that I’ve been working on, and working for, for a very long time. I’m excited. But at the same time, things aren’t given, you know what I mean? It’s earned," said Banner.

Read More

Let's Beef: Mike Tomlin Underrated Once Again

Video: Somehow, the NFL continues to find ways to undervalue Mike Tomlin.

Read More

5 Biggest 'What If's' of the Decade

Does a caught pass lead to a Super Bowl? Do the Dolphins still take a first-round pick? Where would Devin Bush be? Looking back at the five biggest plot twists in the last ten years.

Read More

Podcasts

Around The 412: Alex Highsmith's Unique Journey to the Steelers

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers' third-round pick Alex Highsmith and his father Sam. The father-son duo talk about Alex's journey from walk-on at Charlotte to becoming a third-round draft pick in 2020.

Listen

10 Minute Takes: Steelers O-Line Competition

Matt Feiler moving to left guard does more than replace Ramon Foster. The offensive lineman is taking a major risk for his financial future by putting the team above himself, and returning to the role the Steelers signed him as in 2015.

Listen

Scouting Report

Revenge Tour, Backup Concerns, and Paxton Lynch

As we inch closer to training camp, hoping it happens to any degree, it's time to look at each position on the Steelers roster. We'll begin with quarterback. A returning future Hall of Famer, a backup many lost faith in, a duck, and a former first-rounder turned practice squad player - oh, and J.T. Barrett - make up the room. Leaving plenty of questions, concerns, and maybe faith for the season.

Read More

AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories and news.