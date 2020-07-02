AllSteelers

Around The 412: Alex Highsmith's Unique Journey to the Steelers

Alex Highsmith's Unique Journey to the Steelers

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers third-round pick Alex Highsmith and his father Sam. The father-son duo talk about Alex's journey from walk-on at Charlotte to becoming a third-round draft pick in 2020. 

Since being selected by the Steelers, Highsmith has faced every challenge a rookie can. Dealing with a virtual offseason and the uncertainty of what's to come, Alex is continuing to work and remain patient, while Sam is looking to keep his son motivated. 

Highsmith also discusses working with T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree and what Mike Tomlin has told him about his role this season. 

