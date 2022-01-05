Skip to main content
    Steelers DT Cam Heyward Wins Chief Award

    For the third time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward takes home the Chief Award.

    PITTSBURGH -- For the third time in his career, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward has been named the 'Chief Award' winner. 

    The 'Chief Award' is given annually to a member of the Steelers organization that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that he embodied. The award was created in 1988 in honor of Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr.

    Heyward joins Jerome Bettis as the second member of the team to win the award three time. 

    "I just try to be honest, good for my teammates and then just try to handle my job as a leader, as a captain," Heyward said. "I know it's my third time winning this so it's becoming another 'senior award,' but I got a couple more in me so hopefully we can keep this streak going."

