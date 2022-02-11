Skip to main content
Player(s)
Joe Burrow
Team(s)
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Named Comeback Player of the Year

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will play in his first Super Bowl this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. 

Burrow's 2020 season ended early after tearing his ACL and MCL 10 weeks into his rookie year.

Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9). The Bengals won their first AFC North title since 2015.

The second-year quarterback set Bengals' records, throwing for a franchise best 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. Cincinnati will compete against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, looking to win their first championship.

Check out other awards:

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Names Ravens CB as Player He'd Like to Run Over

Steelers May Have to Move Up to Draft QB

Diontae Johnson Sets Asking Price for Steelers

Is Louis Riddick Steelers Top GM Candidate?

Numbers Show How Badly Steelers Need Second Running Back

Aaron Donald Calls T.J. Watt NFL MVP

Should Steelers Be in Contention for Jimmy Garoppolo?

USATSI_17591213_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Burrow Named Comeback Player of the Year

12 seconds ago
USATSI_17657313_168388034_lowres
News

Watt Brothers Share Moment on Stage After T.J. Wins DPOY Award

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17414054_168388034_lowres
News

Micah Parsons Named Defensive Rookie of the Year

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16741664_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Ja'Marr Chase Wins 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year

20 minutes ago
USATSI_17449121_168388034_lowres (2)
News

T.J. Watt Wins 2021 Defensive Player of the Year

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17619999_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Names Ravens CB as Player He'd Like to Run Over the Most

9 hours ago
USATSI_13548457_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Officially Hire Teryl Austin as Defensive Coordinator

Feb 9, 2022
Untitled design (26)
GM Report

Why Steelers May Have to Trade Up for QB in NFL Draft

Feb 9, 2022