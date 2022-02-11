Bengals QB Joe Burrow Named Comeback Player of the Year
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Burrow's 2020 season ended early after tearing his ACL and MCL 10 weeks into his rookie year.
Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) and yards-per-attempt (8.9). The Bengals won their first AFC North title since 2015.
The second-year quarterback set Bengals' records, throwing for a franchise best 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. Cincinnati will compete against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, looking to win their first championship.
