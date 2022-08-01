Browns WR Amari Cooper Hurts Ankle at Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns made a couple of major splashes this offseason, one of which was four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper. But the assumed top wideout for the Browns had to leave practice early after hurting his right ankle while going up for a pass.

Cooper is assumed to be okay, given that he walked off the field under his own power and stuck around to observe practice afterward. Cooper had caught a touchdown pass from newly-minted Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier in the day.

His numbers took a dive last season, but they were worse only by his own standards. Cooper still hauled in 68 of his 104 targets for 864 yards and eight touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys before being traded to Cleveland this past offseason. 2021 was just the second time in his seven-year career that Cooper didn't eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

