Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers
The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with quarterback Baker Mayfield, trading him to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The trade sends Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Carolina and Cleveland will split Mayfield's salary this season, and the quarterback has agreed to cut out $3.5 million from his season total, according to NFL Network.
Mayfield now joins Sam Darnold and Matt Corral battling for the Panthers' starting job. The former first-overall pick has 59 starts, 14,125 passing yards and 92 touchdowns to 56 interceptions under his NFL belt.
