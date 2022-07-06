Browns Trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers agree on a deal for the former first-overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns have parted ways with quarterback Baker Mayfield, trading him to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade sends Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. Carolina and Cleveland will split Mayfield's salary this season, and the quarterback has agreed to cut out $3.5 million from his season total, according to NFL Network.

Mayfield now joins Sam Darnold and Matt Corral battling for the Panthers' starting job. The former first-overall pick has 59 starts, 14,125 passing yards and 92 touchdowns to 56 interceptions under his NFL belt.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Part of 'Firework' Trade Speculation

Barstool Sports Clowns Chase Claypool

Former Steelers LB Calls Out Kenny Pickett

What to Expect During Steelers Final Month Before Training Camp

Mason Rudolph Reached Out to Larry Ogunjobi

Report: Deshaun Watson Will Never Play for Browns

Larry Ogunjobi Opens Up About Meeting With Mike Tomlin

Steelers Linked to Free Agent Cornerback