WR Diontae Johnson Arrives at Steelers OTAs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a welcomed player arrive at Organized Team Activities for the first time. After missing all of the first week, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was a participant to start Week 2.

Johnson is set to play under the final year of his rookie contract before hitting a receiver market that has skyrocketed. According to Spotrac, his market value is four years, $88 million.

The Steelers confirmed Johnson will speak to the media next week during mandatory minicamp.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

This is Why Steelers Won't Replace Benny Snell Jr.

Steelers Competing With NFL's Fastest Growing Fanbase

5 Things to Watch at Steelers OTAs: Week 2 Answers Questions

Position Battles Take Shape in Week 2 of Steelers OTAs

Mitch Trubisky Took No Time to Win Over Chase Claypool

Steelers' Brandon Hunt Leaves for Eagles

Steelers Look Good at OTAs

George Pickens is Already a Star