WR Diontae Johnson Arrives at Steelers OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers' star receiver has arrived.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a welcomed player arrive at Organized Team Activities for the first time. After missing all of the first week, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was a participant to start Week 2. 

Johnson is set to play under the final year of his rookie contract before hitting a receiver market that has skyrocketed. According to Spotrac, his market value is four years, $88 million.

The Steelers confirmed Johnson will speak to the media next week during mandatory minicamp. 

