Steelers RB Najee Harris Misses Another Minicamp Practice
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain without running back Najee Harris on the field during minicamp as the fourth-year starter has not be a participant for two of the three days.
Harris was absent from the first day for an event that head coach Mike Tomlin approved. He was expected to be back for the second day, but he did not participate, Tomlin acknowledged.
"Not anything that's going to be an issue whatsoever regarding health," Tomlin said on Harris's absence. "You guys know my approach. Cam Heyward didn't take any snaps today, either. That's another example of it. I know a lot about some of those guys, I know less about some of these others. So, I like to focus my energy on those that are working and not those that I'm moving out of the way at times to see others."
Without Harris on the field, the Steelers are utilizing Jaylen Warren and a group of roster hopefuls like Aaron Shampklin, La'Mical Perine and Daijun Edwards in the backfield.
Harris is headed into the final year of his rookie deal after the Steelers chose to decline his fifth-year option. After being a participant through most of Organized Team Activites, the speculation about him being upset about the decision seemed to fade. With his absence during minicamp, that may arise once again.
The Steelers will take the field for one more day of minicamp before heading out for the summer. They'll return to Latrobe on July 24 to begin training camp, and as of now, the expectation is that Harris will be on the field when they begin practices.
