Steelers Finish Minicamp Without Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers completed mandatory minicamp without Najee Harris.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- After participating for the first three weeks Organized Team Activities, Pittsburgh Steelers star tailback Najee Harris was absent from practices for all of mandatory minicamp this past week.

Harris had an excused absence from the team for the first of three mandatory minicamp practices, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. He was in the facility for the final two days of practice, but did not participate and told reporters that he would decline to speak to media until training camp, which is set to begin in July. Tomlin declined to share any insight into why Harris was sitting out.

"Not anything that's going to be an issue whatsoever regarding health," Tomlin said of Harris's absence earlier in the week. "You guys know my approach. Cam Heyward didn't take any snaps today, either. That's another example of it. I know a lot about some of those guys, I know less about some of these others. So, I like to focus my energy on those that are working and not those that I'm moving out of the way at times to see others."

Without Harris in the mix, the Steelers' running backs room is led by Jaylen Warren and supported by a committee of Aaron Shampklin, La'Mical Perine and Daijun Edwards.

Harris is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option back in May and speculation that he was upset with the team's decision has picked up more steam as he sits out of mandatory practices.

The expectation is that Harris will be on the field to open training camp following a lengthy break over the coming months, but there have been no guarantees. Harris could decide to hold out and ask for an extension or new contract. If Harris is not intersted in staying in Pittsburgh, he'll be supremely motivated going into 2024. It's a massive year for Harris as he tries to earn a more lucrative second contract in free agency next summer.

A standout performance during the 2024 season could mean lots more money coming Harris' way and, given the average shelf life of running backs in the NFL, there might not be many opportunities for Harris to maximize his value as a player.

