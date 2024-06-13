Steelers Open to Long-Term Deal for Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opted not to pickup star running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option this offseason. Despite three-straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to open his career, Harris will enter 2024 without long-term job security.
The decision not to retain Harris for relatively cheap beyond the end of his rookie contract surprised some and led to speculation about whether or not he would practice with the Steelers at Organized Team Activities, mandatory minicamp or training camp. Rationalizations for the franchise's side of negotiations were shared widely as well before general manager Omar Khan addressed the situation this week during an appearance with The PM Team with Poni and Mueller on 93.7 The Fan.
"It was a business decision that we had to make by, I think it was May 2. But Najee is awesome to have around here. Love Najee as a player and a person. And just because we didn't pick it up, it doesn't exclude us from doing something with Najee for long term," Kahn said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan following the conclusion on minicamp. "But it was just one of those things that we had to make a decision on, and we just felt right now that was the right decision for everyone."
Khan added later in the segment that he will continue following the Steelers' unwritten rule of not negotiating contracts during the regular season, so if any kind of extension happens for Harris, it will come sometime over the next approximately two and a half months.
Harris has been the target of trade speculation since his fifth-year option was declined and many believe the Steelers will be able to survive with Jaylen Warren leading the running backs room. But Khan is insistent that the Steelers are happy to have Harris in the fold and are hoping that continues well into the future.
You know, I'd love to say that Najee had a long career in Pittsburgh," Kahn added. "He really represents us well on the field and off the field. But I love Najee and would love to have him here long term."
