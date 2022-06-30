Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward has come a long way since his first year in the NFL. The All-Pro has established himself as one of the best to wear the black and gold, but looking back, not everything was as smooth as it is now.

Heyward appeared on NFL Total Access and described his welcome to the NFL moment, which came in his very first game.

"We were playing the Baltimore Ravens after just coming off the Super Bowl," Heyward said. "So, all the guys are hyped. We went into the game. I'm like, 'yeah, maybe I'll get to play.' I'm not starting at this time, but I'm like 'I'll get in there.' We get out there. They smoked us. They laid the lay down. Like Haloti Ngata came out and closed-line Rashard Mendenhall."

The Steelers lost 35-7 to open the season against Baltimore. A tough opening week for the rookie.

But his second welcome moment might be even better. Actually, it's definitely better.

"We're playing the Indianapolis Colts. Primetime TV," Heyward said. "It was a heck of a game and they put me in in the third quarter. I went in for like a series or two and then I'm coming off the sideline, I tripped and fell right in front of Mike [Tomlin]. ... I had turf pedals coming down my face, and Mike T is like, 'you gonna get out the way.'"

We wish we could bring you the footage of that moment, but it's only available in Cam Heyward's mind. This might be a call for rookies to start being mic'd up before they play big moments.

