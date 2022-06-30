Tre Norwood Breaks Down Steelers Secondary

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary has questions at cornerback, but inside the locker room, this group feels solid.

It's a returning group for the most part. Outside of the loss of Joe Haden and additions of Levi Wallace and Damontae Kazee, this group is connected. Which, the secondary feels gives them an upper hand heading into the year together.

"Our room is a majority of the guys we had last year expect for a few guys that we added," safety Tre Norwood said. "Everybody in the room is smart, everybody in the room can play each position, so I think that helps us learn as a unit and as a whole."

"With the comfort level, just knowing everyone out there on the field. We all know each other, the way we play and what we do out there, so that just makes it easier for us as a unit as a whole on the backend, which ties into the defense as a whole," Norwood added. "That allows us to be a more sound and fluid defense across the board."



For Norwood, himself, he's focusing on slot and safety this offseason. His role in 2021 seemed to be the chess piece Cam Sutton once played. While the group's versatility allows everyone to focus on less movement, he's still ready to be the guy that bounces around the defense.

"Right now, I'm doing safety, but that versatility is still there," Norwood said. "That's my biggest thing, is to be ready and prepared. When I do get that slot work, I can do both, play high, play in the slot. Just doing what the coaches ask of me, right now."

And as for the news guys, Norwood said you can tell everyone is a veteran. Even if outside the locker room, they aren't getting as much love, Wallace and Kazee are showing they know how to play this game.

"You can tell he's a vet. You can tell he's played at a high level game for however long he's been in the league," Norwood said on Kazee. "Very smart guy. He picks up things very quick."

