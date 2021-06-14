Le'Veon Bell Apologizes For Andy Reid Comment

Le'Veon Bell stated his apology for making his thoughts on Andy Reid public, but says he doesn't regret his words.

Le'Veon Bell says he regrets airing his thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, but doesn't regret what he said.

On Sunday night, the running back tweeted out his apology, saying, "I'll admit that's somethin I could've and should've kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel..."

Bell initially commented on an Instagram post saying he'll "never play for Andy Reid again." The since-deleted comment quickly gained attention from media and former teammates.

Bell played in nine games for the Chiefs in 2020. The 29-year-old is a free agent. He's stated prior that he enjoyed his time in Kansas City, but apparently, isn't a fan of the coach.

"never did I say I didn't enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around...I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC...'' Bell tweeted.

Bell carried the ball 63 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 99 yards with the Chiefs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

5 Questions Steelers Continue Answering at Minicamp

Pittsburgh Mayor Declares 'Tunch and Wolf Day'

Le'Veon Bell Says He'll Never Play for Andy Reid Again

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs

Final Dates and Times of Steelers Preseason Schedule

Will Mason Rudolph Ever Be JuJu Smith-Schuster's QB Again?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Keeping Steelers, AFC North an Option for Future

Analyst Says Steelers Losing to Bills is Safest Week 1 Bet

Devin Bush Provides ACL Recovery Update

Edmunds-Led Draft Class Ranked One of the Worst