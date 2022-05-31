Skip to main content

Najee Harris, JuJu Smith-Schuster Make NFL's 100 Bold Predictions List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a current and former player set for big seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had past and present members of their team included in 100 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. 

Running back Najee Harris and former second-round receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster are expected to have big years this season. So much so, that Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr predicted them to make the top 100 most notable predictions. 

Harris is projected to lead the NFL in rushing during his second season. As a rookie, he finished with 1,200 yards. 

"The Steelers’ first-round pick from 2020 had a solid rookie campaign considering Pittsburgh’s punchless offense. With Kenny Pickett operating an equally conservative but more movement-oriented offense, Harris will benefit," Orr wrote.

Harris has looked noticeably bigger at OTAs, and seems to be on track for an explosive sophomore campaign. 

For Smith-Schuster, he's about to embark on a season with his second NFL team - and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. Which Orr believes is enough to say he's ready for his best season since 2018.

"Now in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster will post more than 850 receiving yards as Patrick Mahomes’s new go-to short-yardage option. He is not Tyreek Hill, but he’s a pretty darn good fallback option," Orr wrote.

Smith-Schuster had 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. It was his only 1,000-yard season thus far.

