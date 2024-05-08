Steelers Have New Theme at WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have some question marks at wide receiver. Really, outside of George Pickens, the group as a whole has little proven experience as starters in the NFL. But, the team is moving forward with a new depth chart, and there seems to be a theme with this acquired group.
With the addition of Scotty Miller, the Steelers have a group of wideouts who probably aren't starters in 2024. That group consists of Miller, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins - then the rest of the mix like Denzel Mims and Dez Fitzpatrick. All of whom are behind Pickens and rookie Roman Wilson.
Where things may get interesting, though, is the speed. See, while none of these names are flashy, their 40-yard dash times are.
Pittsburgh isn't going to revolutionize the game of football with a bunch of 4.3 wide receivers, but if they don't have anything outside of Pickens as options for elite wideouts, maybe having guys who can outrun everyone allows a team to have a motto - "run and run fast."
A bulletproof plan? Far from it. The Steelers may find themselves in a hole they can't dig themselves out of because they didn't land another wideout to replace Diontae Johnson. But right now, the theme of the group is speed. And with a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith, maybe there's a reason behind that.
