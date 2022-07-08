One NFL Analyst Still Believes Steelers Should Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a fourth quarterback, according to one NFL analyst.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three quarterbacks competing for their starting job this offseason, but one NFL analyst still believes their best option isn't on the roster.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio identified eight teams he believes should still trade for San Francisco 49er's quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Second on that list, just under the Cleveland Browns, are the Steelers.

"If rookie Kenny Pickett won’t be ready, the question becomes whether Garoppolo would be better than Mitch Trubisky," Florio wrote. "Many would say that, despite Garoppolo’s inability to get the 49ers over the top, he is."

Right now, the belief is Trubisky holds the upper hand in the QB battle in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Pickett and Mason Rudolph are competing behind him in hopes of earning their place as the starter.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March but is expected to be ready for the season. The belief from FanNation's All 49ers is that releasing Garoppolo is the only option for San Francisco this offseason.

