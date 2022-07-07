Cutting Jimmy Garoppolo is Still the Only Option for the 49ers

Another trade destination is off the list for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Carolina Panthers, who had been sniffing around for a new quarterback since March, acquired Baker Mayfield yesterday from the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was always going to be the one traded before Garoppolo. He's just a better quarterback to invest in given his arm and mobility.

With the Panthers off the board, the 49ers are pressed on where they can send Garoppolo. They will still tell themselves and everyone else that a trade is still a desire, but it is nothing more than pure fantasy. Cutting Garoppolo has always been and remains the best option for the 49ers. As a matter of fact, it is the ONLY option for them.

Where are on Earth are the 49ers going to find a viable trade trade partner for Garoppolo? The Browns? They're paying Jacoby Brissett $4.5 million guaranteed. That says that they were playing him to step up in case Deshaun Watson misses time. He's actually been embedded in the playbook for months now, whereas Garoppolo will join up vastly behind and out of sync with his skill players.

Sure, the Browns have ample salary cap space to take on Garoppolo's current contract, but why should they accept overpaying for a player who has no market? The Browns have all the leverage. They should only bring in Garoppolo via trade if they can get him to agree to a pay cut. It would be in Garoppolo's best interest to do so considering the Browns are filled with talent that can help increase his value going into next offseason.

But I doubt that ever gains traction.

As soon as Garoppolo gets healthy, it is in the best interest of the 49ers to release him. They will no longer be on the hook for the $7.5 million injury guarantees and can use that space to either roll it over for 2023 or even save it for a couple of headstrong free agents such as J.C. Tretter. Ultimately, cutting Garoppolo is significant so that the 49ers can finally close the book on him and start a new one with Trey Lance.

The 49ers are hypnotizing themselves into thinking they can get something in return for Garoppolo. But it took the Browns to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's salary to get JUST a conditional fifth-round pick. The 49ers are not desperate for a Day 3 draft pick. Freeing up the salary cap space to use some for this year and/or save it for next season is the greater priority than a late draft pick.

Will the 49ers wake up from their delusion once Garoppolo is healthy?