Steelers' Zach Banner, Devin Bush on Track to Return for Training Camp

Everything is on schedule for Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Devin Bush.

PITTSBURGH -- Zach Banner and Devin Bush both saw (few) reps during Pittsburgh Steelers Organized Team Activities on Thursday.

Banner spoke with the media following Thursday's practice, confirming he and Bush participated in a small degree.

"I'm like a dog on a leash right now," Banner said on his participation in OTAs. "They keep pulling me back. One thing you're not going to have to tell me is to give effort and be there.

"At the same time, it's a good thing for myself, just mentally, getting through this. Them pulling at the leash, it bugs me, because I feel good. Feeling better every day. I know the overall goal is for the season, but at the same time, it's hard, but it makes it easier when you're outside."

Both Banner and Bush had their seasons cut short with ACL injuries. Banner's came in Week 1 against the New York Giants, while Bush's year ended in Week 6.

While they did see the field at OTAs, the Steelers continue to hold a leash on their starting linebacker and offensive tackle. Banner confirmed he and Bush are on track to be fully ready by training camp but could still see the team keep their reps down at times.

"As for my rehab, as for Bush's rehab, we're all on schedule," Banner said. "At the same time, if we get to camp and they pull a day, they pull a rep, they pull something, it's out of protection."

Steelers can open training camp on July 21. The NFL has approved teams to travel, allowing Pittsburgh to return to St. Vincent College. While the club hasn't made an official announcement, expectations are for fans and players to spend the summer in Latrobe.

