Steelers Projected to Receive Two Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are projected to receive two compensatory draft picks in 2022.

The NFL does all it can to achieve balance. After all, a one-sided league does nothing for ratings, players, fans or even owners looking to make some dough on their respective clubs. Many rules and regulations are put into place to ensure good teams have a difficult time turning into perennial powerhouses while also giving opportunities to struggling teams to turn the tide for the better.

"Perfectly balanced, as all things should be," once said Thanos.

One of those regulations comes in the form of compensatory draft picks awarded by the NFL. OverTheCap has a brilliant article that explains the reasonings for compensatory picks and how they're awarded. Very simply put, if a player leaves and signs a very large contract, that player would likely net his old team a higher pick than a player signing a smaller deal. A third-round compensatory selection in the following year's draft is currently the highest awarded by the league.

OverTheCap clarifies that not every free agent will qualify their old team for a compensatory pick:

"It is important to note that only certain players qualify for the compensatory formula. Those are only players whose contracts expire. Players who are cut are the most common example of free agents ineligible to become CFAs, but other methods of disqualification, such as a Restricted Free Agent not given a tender, also exist. In its most general sense, players only become Compensatory Free Agents if they are free to leave their old team against that team's will."

For example, the Steelers lost nose tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency last season (2020) after letting his contract expire. Hargrave signed a contract that averaged $13 million dollars per season, netting the Steelers a fourth-round compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL Draft. In comparison, the Steelers released Steven Nelson this offseason while he was still under contract, making him ineligible to net the Steelers a compensatory pick.

The formula used by the NFL to determine compensatory picks is still unknown, although places such as OverTheCap have a pretty good idea of how it works. So, where does that leave the Steelers after an offseason that saw many moving pieces?

The dust has settled on another year of free agency, and OverTheCap currently has the Steelers netting a third and fifth round compensatory pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh looks to net a third from the loss of Bud Dupree, who signed a deal that annually nets him $16.5 million per season. The Steelers are just one of six teams projected to have a compensatory third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The loss of Matt Feiler also looks to bring the Steelers a fifth-round pick in that same draft, as Feiler inked a deal worth $7 million dollars annually with the Los Angeles Chargers. And although the Steelers lost Mike Hilton, the signing of Joe Haeg essentially cancels each other out based on their respective contractual values in the compensatory formulas.

While time still remains for the Steelers' picks to change, a decent haul back in the draft next season looks to be in the books for Pittsburgh. Often, these picks can change with additions or subtractions during the regular season, as compensatory picks won't be finalized until after the season is over.

This would be Pittsburgh's fourth compensatory pick in the third round, tying the Dallas Cowboys for the highest amount in the league since OverTheCap has tracked them dating back to 1995.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Le'Veon Bell Says Steelers Should've Paid Him When They Could

Zach Banner, Devin Bush on Track for Training Camp

T.J. Watt Has Third-Best Odds for DPOY

PFF Makes Joke Over Big Ben's 'Deep Ball'

Three Games to Cherish if It's Big Ben's Last Ride

When Will the Big Ben Hate End?

Watch: QBs and RBs at OTAs

All Signs Point to Steelers Returning to Latrobe

Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers

Pat Freiermuth Signs Rookie Contract