Three Games to Cherish if This Is Ben Roethlisberger's Last Ride

It's the worst kept secret in the NFL that the 2021 season is more than likely going to be Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's last.

Over the last several months, the future Hall of Famer has faced endless scrutiny on his arm breaking down and whether or not he should have retired after the Wildcard loss to the Browns in January. While the claims of Ben being "washed" are a bit of a reach, there is no doubt that Roethlisberger has reached the 18th hole in his career.

Regardless if it ends with a third Lombardi trophy in his career, or if Pittsburgh comes up short, let's enjoy what little time we have left with No. 7 under center and take a look at what could be his final moments of greatness.

Week 1 at Buffalo Bills

It would be nice to see Roethlisberger and the Steelers start out with a statement win against Buffalo. After what took place on Sunday Night Football last year, redeeming that loss against an AFC Championship representative in Week 1 would be a big victory, both in the win-loss column and for the morale of the Steelers. It would take a vintage Big ben performance to get it done, and it would be a fantastic first page in this final chapter,

Week 18 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 18. One last regular season game, and one last trip to Baltimore. The rivalry that has become the best in pro football. At this point last season, it was evident that Ben had lost a little touch on his passes. That said, the addition of Najee Harris will hopefully add something to the league's worst ground attack and take some of the pressure off of Ben. Even in the final week of the season, you don't think that Roethlisberger wouldn't like to stick it to the Ravens one more time? The Ravens will get the very best of what Big Ben has to offer in his final chapter in this historic rivalry.

Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns

In what could be his last game at Heinz Field, it feels poetic that it comes against the team that he has beaten more than any other team in his career. This will be an emotional day in the Steel City.

If you remember Jerome Bettis' final home game against the Lions in 2005, magnify that by 1,000. Big Ben has meant so much to the city of Pittsburgh, and a lot of us have grown up with him as the quarterback of the Steelers. Whether you are a 42-year-old factory worker or a 22-year-old journalist, Ben's career has spanned across generations of Steeler fans.

Add in the fact that this game could be with the AFC North title on the line, it will be a game tailor-made for Roethlisberger, high stakes and everything on the line in Pittsburgh, possibly for the final time.

While the clock is nearly at midnight on the absolute fairy tale of a career that the two-time Super Bowl champion has had, we will always have the memories he has given us. Whether it's 12 touchdowns in two weeks, the three 500 yard passing games, the 35 fourth quarter comebacks (with more to possibly come), or the endless times Ben has gone schoolyard with extending the play, running around and completing a deep pass, we'll always cherish what No. 7 has given to Pittsburgh.

Let's treasure this potentially final chapter in the illustrious career of the greatest quarterback in the history of the franchise while also adding a few more memories on the way out.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

